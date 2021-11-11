Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
This photo provided by the Varkey Foundation shows Keishia Thorpe, who who teaches at International High School at Langley Park in Prince George’s County and was selected for the Global Teacher Prize from more than 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries around the world. (Varkey Foundation via AP)
This photo provided by the Varkey Foundation shows Keishia Thorpe, who who teaches at International High School at Langley Park in Prince George’s County and was selected for the Global Teacher Prize from more than 8,000 nominations and applications from 121 countries around the world. (Varkey Foundation via AP)

Maryland educator wins $1M Global Teacher Prize (access required)

By: Associated Press November 11, 2021

A Maryland high school teacher who has worked to open up college education for her students has won the $1M Global Teacher Prize, the Varkey Foundation announced.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo