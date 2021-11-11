Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Michael Dickson | St. John Properties (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021

St. John Properties Inc., promoted Michael Dickson to vice president, construction. Dickson, who was formerly assistant vice president, construction, has worked with the company since 2001. Dickson’s responsibilities will continue to include the day-to-day management of ground-up construction activities for the company’s portfolio of commercial office, flex/R&D, retail and industrial/warehouse buildings located throughout the Maryland region. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo