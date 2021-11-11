Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Michael J. Campbell | Baltimore Community Foundation (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021

The Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF), which connects a diverse community of donors to build a better Baltimore, has hired Michael J. Campbell as its new chief financial officer and vice president of administration. Campbell will lead the execution of BCF’s financial management strategy and contribute to the stewardship of the foundation’s strategic goals. Campbell will succeed ...

