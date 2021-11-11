Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Mid-Shore Pro Bono recognizes top Eastern Shore volunteer attorneys (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2021

Mid-Shore Pro Bono joined the Oct. 24-30 National Celebration of Pro Bono by recognizing its volunteer attorneys for their work.

