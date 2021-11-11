Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sean Ray: Considerations for employers responding to religious accommodation requests

By: Commentary: Sean Ray November 11, 2021

There has been substantial discussion about religious accommodations over the past few months, largely stemming from vaccine mandates issued by government entities and private employers. This is largely unchartered territory for many employers that likely have not had to address a request for religious accommodation before. Accommodations due to disabilities are more commonly encountered by employers, ...

