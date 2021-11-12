Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Britney freed: Judge dissolves Spears’ conservatorship (access required)

By: Associated Press November 12, 2021

A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money for nearly 14 years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo