Calvert County school board asks judge to toss lawsuit over ‘critical race theory’ (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill November 12, 2021

The Calvert County Board of Education is asking a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit brought by a group of parents who say the school system is teaching tenets of "critical race theory." The board in its response argues that the parents are overstepping in their effort to control educational materials and policies. "This court should decline ...

