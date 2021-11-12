Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

EDGAR HARRISON, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 12, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to modify sentence -- Five year time limit In February 2021, Edgar Harrison, Jr., representing himself, filed a pleading he titled “Petition to Modify or Reduce Sentence Pursuant to Senate Bill 591 Under Md. Rule 4-345(e) Now Enacted as the (Maryland Second Look Act).” He asserted that, in 1984, he was ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo