Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

EXPLAINER: Could jury weigh lesser charges for Kenosha shooter? (access required)

By: Associated Press November 12, 2021

Prosecutors in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial could ask the jury to consider lesser charges when it gets the case, a move that could secure a conviction but take a possible life sentence off the table.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo