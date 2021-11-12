Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ice rink opening kicks off Baltimore holiday festivities (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2021

The Waterfront Partnership was joined by Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott and leaders from Visit Baltimore, Downtown Partnership and PNC Bank Friday for the opening of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink and the city’s 2021-2022 holiday season. Winter festivities taking place downtown and throughout Baltimore City include: the return of the Christmas Village in Baltimore (Nov. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo