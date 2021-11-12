Jaclyn Fenton | Liquified Creative

Jaclyn Fenton has joined Annapolis-based Liquified Creative as associate PR manager.

She will create programs that generate positive editorial coverage for the agency’s portfolio of clients. She will also handle crisis communications, reputation management and PR strategy.

Fenton joins Liquified Creative from 10 Tampa Bay, where she was an associate producer with the CBS television affiliate serving Tampa and St. Petersburg, Florida. Working closely with producers and executive producers, she developed special newscast segments, wrote for 10 Tampa Bay’s social media and digital platforms and managed long-term news projects.

A resident of Annapolis, Fenton holds a Bachelor of Science in journalism from West Virginia University with an emphasis in television journalism and a minor in sports communication.