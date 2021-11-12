Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JASON TERANCE RICHARDS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 12, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Error coram nobis -- Ineligible while incarcerated Following a 2005 trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, a jury found Jason Terance Richards, appellant, guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and second-degree rape. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment for first-degree murder, and to twenty ...

