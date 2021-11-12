Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

PRESTON SEAN GREEN v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 12, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Handgun possession Following a bench trial in 2007, Preston Sean Green, appellant, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a person with a prior felony drug conviction; wearing, carrying, or transporting a handgun; possession of crack cocaine; and possession of marijuana. The court sentenced him to a total ...

