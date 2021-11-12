Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SCOTT A. WEBBER v. COMPTROLLER OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 12, 2021

Tax law -- Petition for judicial review -- Timeliness On March 13, 2019, the Maryland Tax Court issued a written decision affirming the Comptroller’s assessments of taxes and interest against Scott Webber for his 2013 and 2014 tax returns. On April 15, 2019, thirty-three days after the entry of that order, Mr. Webber filed a petition ...

