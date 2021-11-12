Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

SHAHID TURNER-BEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 12, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Law of the case Shadid Turner-Bey, appellant, appeals an order of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, entered on January 27, 2021, denying his motion to correct the commitment record. Read the opinion

