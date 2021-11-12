Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Weis Markets donates $450K to Paralyzed Veterans Of America (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2021

Weis Markets on Friday announced it has donated $450,000 to Paralyzed Veterans of America.

