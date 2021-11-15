Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Ascension Saint Agnes leases full building at Columbia Gateway (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2021

Corporate Office Properties Trust Monday announced that Ascension Saint Agnes has signed a full building lease for 63,200 square feet at 6740 Alexander Bell Drive in Columbia Gateway. Terms of the lease were not disclosed. Ascension Saint Agnes will offer primary care, OB/GYN and surgical and medicine specialty services. Additionally, the site will provide ancillary services, including on-site imaging ...

