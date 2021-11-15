Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Blair Johnson | Humanim (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2021

Corporate strategist Blair Johnson has joined the board of Humanim, where he will advance the nonprofit’s mission of supporting and empowering individuals who face social and economic challenges. Johnson has more than two decades of experience in corporate strategy, including developing strategic plans and road maps for organic and acquisitive growth. Johnson serves on the board ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo