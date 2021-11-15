Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Cambridge mayor charged with distributing ‘revenge porn’ on Reddit (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill November 15, 2021

The mayor of Cambridge, Maryland, has been charged with 50 counts of distributing "revenge porn," the Office of the State Prosecutor announced Monday. Andrew Bradshaw, the mayor of the small Eastern Shore town in Dorchester County, is accused of posting intimate sexual photographs of a former partner to an online forum without her knowledge or consent. He ...

