Medical staff from left, Helen Cordova, Kim Taylor, Brian Thompson, Raul Aguilar, and Angela Balam pose for photos after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, on Dec. 14, 2020. An alliance of unions representing 50,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in California, Oregon and six other states has called off a strike notice after reaching a tentative labor deal with the health care network. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Kaiser Permanente, unions reach labor deal to avert strike (access required)

By: Associated Press November 15, 2021

An alliance of unions representing 50,000 Kaiser Permanente workers in Maryland and seven other states called off a strike notice after reaching a tentative labor deal.

