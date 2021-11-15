Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Mercy Medical Center honors 2021 Spirit Award Winners (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 15, 2021

Mercy Medical Center presented its annual Spirit Awards in a ceremony Nov. 10 in Mercy’s McAuley Chapel, recognizing the efforts of employees. Each year, Mercy honors one staff member and one person in a leadership role who consistently demonstrate and personify the values of Catherine McAuley, the first Sister of Mercy—dignity, justice, hospitality, prayer, excellence and ...

