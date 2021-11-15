Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Report offers 152 recommendations for improving Baltimore's innovation ecosystem

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 15, 2021

Becoming an international force in the field of quantum computing, providing technology for every resident, and leading the fight against wage inequality are just a handful of the 152 ambitious goals outlined in a new report focused on the future of Baltimore’s startup economy. The report, released by UpSurge, a company launched in January that is ...

