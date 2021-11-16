FEATURED MOVER | Kim Callari, The Baltimore Station

The Baltimore Station, a residential treatment program supporting veterans and others transitioning from homelessness and substance use disorder to self-sufficiency, promoted Kim Callari to the newly created role of deputy director.

As deputy director, Callari will keep her current responsibilities managing the development team and fund development, communications and volunteers. Additionally, she will assist the executive director and other agency leadership with developing program expansion goals, managing agency-wide budgets, and implementing strategic growth and expansion initiatives.

ABOUT KIM CALLARI

Resides in:

Baltimore (Canton)

Education:

Bachelor degree in communications from Penn State University

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I originally wanted to be a news broadcaster and would still love to do that if I wasn’t involved with nonprofit work. I like the fact that what you’re reporting on is always changing and it’s a great way to meet interesting people. Would love to have my own talk show.

Recent vacation:

We just got back from a trip to Disney World to celebrate my daughter’s birthday.

When I want to relax, I … :

Put on some great music and play it LOUD! I really enjoy sitting on our rooftop deck flipping through magazines and Face Timing with my best friend in Rochester, NY.

Favorite movie, music:

I have so many favorite movies but ones that stand out are “The Help,” “Forest Gump” and “Dirty Dancing” (I’m aging myself). I really like country music and especially enjoy music by Luke Combs, Michael Ray, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town and the Zac Brown Band. I enjoy digital scrapbooking and spending time with my family.

Favorite quotation:

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched-they must be felt with the heart.” — Helen Keller