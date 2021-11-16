Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

FORT MYER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION, ET AL. v. BANNEKER VENTURES LLC, ET AL. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 16, 2021

Contracts -- Mutual rescission -- Meeting of the minds This is the second appeal involving the same parties and their disputes arising out of a construction project administered by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (“MCDOT”) to upgrade infrastructure over a stretch of Dale Drive in Silver Spring, Maryland (the “Project”). Appellee Banneker Ventures, LLC (“Banneker”), as ...

