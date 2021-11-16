Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. DHS awards $3.7M IT services contract (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2021

The Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS) Tuesday announced a $3.7 million contract awarded to Comtech Telecommunications Corp. of Melville, New York for statewide technical operations support services. Comtech, a provider of 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, and its experienced team members work directly with the personnel of DHS to develop, maintain and ...

