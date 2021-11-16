Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. health officials weigh expanding eligibility for booster shots (access required)

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter November 16, 2021

State health officials are entangled in a debate over expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots.  Health officials in Maryland note a growing number of reported cases in recent days and concerns about waning protection against the COVID-19 virus among larger groups of people. Maryland's health secretary told a Senate Vaccine Oversight Work Group Monday that the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo