New holiday event supporting nonprofits, small businesses coming in December (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2021

Merry & Bright, a seasonal pop-up experience premiering in December at Harbor Point, will allow event-goers the opportunity to do some holiday shopping under the Harbor Point Central Plaza’s canopy of lights as they help support local nonprofit organizations or local businesses. The market will be open on the Harbor Point Central Plaza (1310 Point St.) ...

