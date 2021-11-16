Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2021

Phil Croskey, co-founder and CEO of MD Energy Advisors, was presented the 2021 Elijah J. Cummings Leadership in Diversity Award by the Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC). The honor was bestowed at GBC’s annual Bridging the Gap Achievement Awards which recognizes exceptional minority, women-owned, majority businesses and executives who nurture the development of minority and women-owned businesses ...

