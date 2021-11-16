Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

RYAN MINNICH v. MARYLAND OFFICE OF THE PUBLIC DEFENDER (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 16, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Discovery sanction -- Due process This appeal arises from an order imposing a monetary discovery sanction against appellant, Detective Ryan Minnich, payable to appellee, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender (“OPD”). Detective Minnich presents three questions for our review, which we have reordered as follows: 1. Did the trial court abuse its discretion ...

