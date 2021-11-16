Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2021

Leadership Howard County, which seeks to empower leaders to strengthen and transform the community, named Sasha E. Butler program director. In her position, Butler will direct the organization’s leadership development programs Leadership Premier for senior-level business and community leaders and Leadership U for high school students.

