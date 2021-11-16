Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Sinai Hospital to be new flagship tenant in Pikesville’s Pomona Square (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2021

Timonium-based commercial real estate firm Trout Daniel & Associates Tuesday announced it has reached a deal with LifeBridge Health's Sinai Hospital to become the flagship tenant in Pikesville's Pomona Square, inking a lease for 6,450 square feet on the ground floor for medical offices. Terms of the lease were not disclosed. Southern Management Corp. has owned the ...

