STATE OF MARYLAND v. LARRY LONNELL ROSS, JR. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 16, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Statement to police The State has appealed a judgment of the Circuit Court for Howard County that granted Larry Lonnell Ross’s motion to suppress a statement made by him to a member of the Howard County Police Department. The State presents one issue: Did the suppression court err ...

