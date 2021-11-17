Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, shown on Jan. 6, 2021, during the Capitol riot in Washington, pleaded guilty on Sept. 3, 2021, to a felony obstruction charge. He carried a flagpole topped with a spear into the insurrection, yelled into a bullhorn as officers tried to control the crowd, posed for photos on the Senate dais and wrote a note to then-Vice President Mike Pence that prosecutors have said was threatening. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Jan. 6 rioter, who took spear and horns to Capitol, sentenced 41 months (access required)

By: Associated Press November 17, 2021

Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter who was one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, has been sentenced.

