Norman 3X Butler, 26, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police headquarters, after his arrest, in New York on Feb. 26, 1965. Butler, one of two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X, is set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing, according to a news report Nov. 17, 2021. (AP Photo, File)
Malcolm X assassination: 2 men convicted in 1965 killing to be cleared

By: Associated Press November 17, 2021

Two of the three men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after insisting on their innocence since the 1965 killing.

