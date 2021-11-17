Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Jobs November 17, 2021

Prince George's County is seeking an attorney with 3-5 years of relevant experience to represent the County's Police Department as its primary legal advisor. Prince George's County is seeking an attorney with 3-5 years of relevant experience to represent the County departments, agencies, officials, and employees in State and Federal courts in our Litigation Division. Prince George's County is seeking an attorney with 3-5 years of relevant experience to represent the County departments and agencies to work in our Government Operations Division.

