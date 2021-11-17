Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Preservation Maryland secures funding for Annapolis restoration project (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2021

The National Park Service Chesapeake Office, in partnership with Preservation Maryland, announced funding is in place for the first phase of the Burtis House stabilization project.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo