Baltimore defense lawyer Ivan Bates announces run for state’s attorney (access required)

By: Madeleine O'Neill November 18, 2021

Baltimore lawyer Ivan Bates announced Thursday that he is running for Baltimore City State's Attorney, a position he also sought in 2018. Bates, a defense attorney, is a managing partner at the law firm he started in 2006, Bates and Garcia, LLC. He ran against State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby three years ago and lost in the ...

