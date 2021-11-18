Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Tourism, conference turnout surpasses Visit Baltimore’s FY21 goals (access required)

By: Johanna Alonso Daily Record business reporter November 18, 2021

Tourism in Baltimore had a stronger-than-anticipated year, surpassing goals for hotel occupancy and conferences that Visit Baltimore, the city's tourism bureau, set just a few months into the pandemic. While the statistics pale compared to the numbers reported prior to the pandemic, they nonetheless reflect an uptick in one of Baltimore's vital economic activities. According to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo