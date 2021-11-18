Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2021

Real estate brokerage firm KLNB announced that retail investment sales specialist Chris Burnham has joined the firm as a principal. His addition will further enhance KLNB’s already robust and experienced retail investment sales group, providing unmatched resources, expertise, and market knowledge for current and prospective clients. Burnham will be based in KLNB’s Baltimore office while exclusively representing buyers and ...

