ERIC ALEXANDER FRAYNE v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 18, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- First-degree burglary Eric Alexander Frayne (“Mr. Frayne” or “Appellant”), was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County on December 17, 2019, of one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of use of a firearm in committing a felony, and other ...

