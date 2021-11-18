Gary L. Simpler | Shawe Rosenthal

Gary L. Simpler, co-managing partner at Baltimore-based Shawe Rosenthal LLP, has been named to this year’s edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading U.S. Corporate Employment Lawyers.

Simpler has more than 30 years of experience representing employers across the country in employment and labor issues. Although his clients encompass a broad cross-section of industries, he is particularly well-known for his experience in working with employers in the health care and manufacturing sectors.

This year’s edition marks the 15th year in which Lawdragon has recognized the nation’s top advisors on workforce issues and the second time in which Mr. Simpler has been honored. Lawdragon’s editorial team selects its 500 honorees through submissions, journalistic research, and editorial vetting from a board of legal peers.