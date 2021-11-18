Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Johns Hopkins’ Social Innovation Lab kicks off 8th cohort (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff Daily Record staff November 18, 2021

The Johns Hopkins Social Innovation Lab’s 2021-22 Accelerator cohort kicked off with a workshop centered on the importance of integrating human-centered design in problem-solving.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo