Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Kirkland & Ellis donates $12.5M to HBCUs, nonprofits, community organizations (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2021

Kirkland & Ellis announced it will donate $12.5 million to seven HBCUs, nonprofits and community organizations with missions to advance racial justice, equity and civil rights.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo