MICHAEL C. WORSHAM v. LIFESTATION, INC., ET AL. (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 18, 2021

Civil litigation -- Telephone Consumer Protection Act -- Do Not Call List Michael C. Worsham, the appellant, filed suit against appellee LifeStation, Inc. and appellee MLA International, Inc., in the Circuit Court for Harford County. LifeStation is a New York corporation that sells medical alert monitoring services and MLA is a Florida corporation that contracted with LifeStation ...

