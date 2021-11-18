Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Retirements prompt leadership changes at Weinberg Foundation (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 18, 2021

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation holds its Biennial Community Gathering this year as a virtual event with more than 1,400 scheduled to view the program live online. During the program, the Weinberg Foundation will announce several leadership changes, as three senior leaders -- two from the Baltimore office -- will retire from the foundation ...

