By: Daily Record Staff Daily Record staff November 18, 2021

StorageMart Thursday officially closed on the acquisition of facilities in Glen Burnie and Rosedale, adding 131,345 net rentable square feet, 1,407 storage units and 105 parking spaces to its portfolio. The new locations were acquired from former owners, Golden Ring Mini Storage and Ritchie Mini Storage, that ran under Mt. Royal Management. The facilities and are now operating under StorageMart ...

