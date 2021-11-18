Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

VERNON COX v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions November 18, 2021

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Conspiracy to possess heroin, cocaine and fentanyl Appellant, Vernon Cox, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of conspiracy to possess and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl, and possession of and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine. ...

