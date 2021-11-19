Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

The story of a prosecutor who won the case but lost his life

By: Paul Mark Sandler November 19, 2021

Civil wars raged in England during the mid-1600s, caused by the uprising of the people against  the tyrannical rule of King Charles I. He infuriated the Puritans, who opposed the close resemblance of the English Church to Catholicism. He often dissolved Parliament when its members disagreed with him, and imposed taxes without their approval. He ...

