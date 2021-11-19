Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, leaves the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building in downtown San Jose, California, on May 4, 2021. The U.S. government rested its case in the trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes on Nov. 19, after spending more than two months trying to prove she bamboozled investors, patients and business partners into believing that her startup Theranos was about to reshape health care by using just a few drops for blood for tests that usually require vials of the stuff.(Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
US rests its case against fallen tech star Elizabeth Holmes (access required)

By: Associated Press November 19, 2021

The government rested its case in the trial of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes after trying to prove she bamboozled investors and patients.

