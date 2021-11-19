Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Missouri, police detective, who shot and killed Cameron Lamb after a chase, testifies on Nov. 10, 2021, at the Jackson County Courthouse about what led up to the shooting of Lamb, who was backing his pickup truck into his garage. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP, File

White Missouri officer convicted in Black man’s 2019 death (access required)

By: Associated Press November 19, 2021

A judge convicted a white Kansas City police officer in the fatal shooting of a Black man, in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence.

